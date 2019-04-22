|
"Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother" LOWELL Maria O. (De Sousa) Pimentel, 87, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, at Wingate of Lowell after a brief illness with her family by her side. She was the widow of the late Antonio A. Pimentel, who passed away in 2015.
Mrs. Pimentel was born on September 3, 1931, in Sao Miguel, Azores, Portugal. She was raised and educated in the Azores before coming to the United States in 1986, settling in Lowell where she was a longtime parishioner of St. Anthony Church. She also worked at Old Mother Hubbard as a packer for many years before her retirement.
She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, shopping and especially cooking. What meant the world to her was her family. Spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren was her greatest joy in life. Whether it was teaching them to cook or taking a nice shopping trip, her time spent with them and the impact she made on their lives is her legacy.
She is survived by her devoted children; Maria Baltazar and her husband, Joseph, of Lowell, Duarte Pimentel and his wife, Eduarda, of New Bedford, Antonio Pimentel of Sao Miguel, Azores, Portugal, Maria Ferreira and her husband, Joao, of New Bedford, Joao Pimentel and his wife, Adelaide, of Billerica, Maria Carvalho and her husband, Mario, of Lowell, Jose Pimentel of Lowell and Paulo Pimentel and his wife, Nelia, of New Bedford. She is also survived by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Additionally, she was predeceased by her brothers and sisters. PIMENTEL YOU ARE INVITED TO HER CALLING HOURS ON WEDNESDAY APRIL 24, 2019, FROM 10 AM UNTIL 12 PM, AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL, MA 978-458-6816. HER FUNERAL MASS WILL BE OFFERED AT 12:30 PM, AT ST. ANTHONY CHURCH, 893 CENTRAL STREET, LOWELL, MA ,WITH A PROCESSION TO FOLLOW FOR BURIAL AT LOWELL CEMETERY. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE AT ANY TIME.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 22, 2019