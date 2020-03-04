|
|
of Lowell; 80
LOWELL
Maria Selina (Augusta Machado) Cardoso, 80, of Lowell, passed away unexpectedly while visiting in Florida. She was the widow of the late Celestino DeJesus Cardoso who died in 2006.
A daughter of the late Francisco Machado and the late Maria D. (Augusta) Machado, she was born March 12,1939, in Graciosa, Azores, Portugal, and was raised and educated in that area. In 1977, she moved to the United States with her family, making her home in Lowell.
She made her home in the Back Central Street Neighborhood and was a communicant of St. Anthony's Church. Her family was her life and she loved family events and spending time with her grandchildren. Also, one of her passions was fishing. She had worked in the area Mills as a seamstress for several years and later worked in Burlington until her retirement.
Her survivors include her daughter Helena Sousa and her fiance, Paul Beaulieu, of Dracut; her sons, Jose Cardoso and his wife, Manuela, of Lowell, Carlos Cardoso and his wife, Ana of Port St. Lucie, FL, Frank Cardoso and his wife, Monica, of Port St. Lucie, FL and Mario Cardoso and his wife, Margarida, of Fall River; her fifteen grandchildren; her eight great-grandchildren; a brother, John and his wife, Maria Machado of Port St. Lucie, Florida; as well as several neices and nephews
She was also the mother of the late Mario Cardoso, sister of the late Teresa Candido.
Cardoso
YOU ARE INVITED TO HER CALLING HOURS 4 UNTIL 8 P.M. ON FRIDAY, MARCH 6. ON SATURDAY, HER FUNERAL WILL BEGIN AT 9 A.M. AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL 978-458-6816. HER FUNERAL MASS WILL BE OFFERED AT ST. ANTHONY'S CHURCH, 893 CENTRAL STREET, LOWELL AT 10 A.M. BURIAL IN ST. PATRICK CEMETERY.
PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.
View the online memorial for Maria Selina Cardoso
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 4, 2020