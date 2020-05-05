Maria T. DoVale
1934 - 2020
of Lowell; 85

LOWELL

Maria T. DoVale of Lowell passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Northwood Rehabilitation & Health Care Center at the age of 85. She was the beloved wife of John R. DoVale. They were married for sixty-six years when he passed last year.

Born May 12, 1934, in Madeira, Portugal, she was raised in Madeira. She married the love of her life, John, while in Madeira. While John went to Venezuela to make living to support his family, Maria remained in Madeira with her children, her mother and sister. Maria was a self-taught seamstress. Maria and her children move to Venezuela in the late 60's to be with John before coming to the United States in 1971. She was a communicant of St. Anthony's church, and worked as seamstress in the Lowell Mills for many years before working for Wang Laboratories prior to her retirement.

Maria loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Although she was retired, she enjoyed doing crochet and continued her seamstress skills by making and mending cloths for her family. She also enjoyed spending time at the "Blues Club", the Portuguese American Club.

Maria is survived by her children, John DoVale and his wife Donna, of Billerica, Jose DoVale and his wife Isabel, of Hudson, NH, Maria Silva and her husband Diojeno of Tyngsboro, and Paula DoVale of Tyngsboro; her grandchildren, John DoVale and his wife Heather, Brian DoVale, Shannon Festa and her husband Daniel, Jennifer DoVale, Christopher DoVale, Nicolle Silva and Kyle Silva; her great-grandchildren, Autumn Rose, Johnnie, Danny, Johnny and Cameron.

DoVale

DUE TO THE MA STATE REGULATIONS DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, PRIVATE BURIAL WILL TAKE PLACE AT ST. PATRICK CEMETERY IN LOWELL. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL, MA 978-458-6816. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.



View the online memorial for Maria T. DoVale

Published in Lowell Sun on May 5, 2020.
