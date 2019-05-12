|
of Duxbury DUXBURY MULHERN, Marialice T. (Quinn) Of Duxbury and Naples, FL, formerly of Lowell, May 9, 2019. Beloved wife of Daniel M. Mulhern. Loving mother of Meghan L. Nyberg and her husband Harry of Lovell, ME, and Daniel M. Mulhern Jr. of Duxbury. Daughter of the late John F. Quinn Sr. and Alice (Parmalee) Quinn. Sister of the late John Quinn Jr., Thomas Quinn, and Susan MacAdam. Aunt of Elizabeth MacAdam of West Yarmouth, Dawn Quinn of Las Vegas, NV, and the late Kelly Quinn. MULHERN Funeral services private. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Marialice's memory to the Norwell Visiting Nurse Assoc. and Hospice, 120 Longwater Dr., Norwell, MA 02061. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Dedham.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 12, 2019