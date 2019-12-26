Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
8:30 AM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Lowell, MA
View Map
Marian L. Sorenson


1922 - 2019
Marian L. Sorenson Obituary
formally a longtime resident of Lowell

Andover

Marian L. Sorenson, 97, of Andover, MA passed on Friday December 20, 2019 at Sutton Hill Center, N. Andover while recuperating from a recent stroke. She was previously a resident at Bridges by Epoch in Andover, MA for the past 7 months.Born in Lowell on August 24, 1922, Marian was the daughter of the late Earl Boyd and Lillian Ainger. She was predeceased by her 3 siblings, Frances Barnes, Rita Clague and Joseph Boyd. Marian graduated from Lowell High School with the class of 1940. She remained in Lowell with her husband, Carl J. Sorenson, until retirement years when they wintered in Spring Hill, FL and summered in Hampton Beach, NH. She devoted her life to raising, loving and supporting her six children. Family came first to Marian which was obvious after 49 years of marriage. Marian enjoyed painting, quilting, jewelry making, working on crossword puzzles, gardening and playing cards. She is known for introducing the "3-13" card game to family and friends who, to this day, continue to play it. Above all, she was extremely talented and known for her excellent seamstress work, creating and designing prom gowns and even a wedding gown. She was the "go to woman" for making Girl Officer Uniforms during the program's existence at Lowell High School. Marian also loved the beach where she vacationed every August with her children and extended family to celebrate her birthday. She is survived by her sons, C. David and his wife Bonnie Sorenson of Santa Fe, NM, Robert and his wife Lynn Sorenson of San Diego, CA, Michael Sorenson and his companion Ursula Carl of San Diego, CA; daughters, Carole and her husband James King of Lowell, MA, Marianne "Mickie" and her husband Gerard Dumont of Lowell, MA, and Kathleen and her husband William Gianis of Lowell, MA; fifteen grandchildren, Christine (Frank) Smith, Paul (Helen) King, Jennifer (Paul) Murphy, Joanna (Scott) Gavriel, Kathleen (Michael) Manning, Julie (Alan) Hoffman, Jennifer (Shawn) Machado, Katie (Mark) Rurak, Lisa (Kevin) Cyr, Lindsey (Randy) Gill, Jason (Sayali) Sorenson, Sarah (Chris) Coppi, Sarah Sorenson, Max Sorenson and Marcie Sorenson; twenty seven great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Marian is also survived by a sister-in-law, Theresa Sorenson Beauregard.

SORENSON

Marian L. Sorenson of Lowell, MA passed on Dec 20, 2019. Visiting hours Friday 3 to 7 PM. Funeral Sat. at 8:30 from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 9:30 at the Immaculate Conception Church in Lowell. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Tewksbury. Memorials may be made in her name to the Immaculate Conception Building Fund 3 Fayette St. Lowell, MA 01852. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 26, 2019
