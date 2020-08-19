Loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother
DRACUT, MA - Marianne C. "Mickey" (McKenna) Lafford, RN, 88, a resident of Dracut, passed away at her home on Friday, August 14, 2020, with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of James H. Lafford, with whom she would have celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary on September 25, 2020.
Born in Concord, NH on October 1, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Francis and Carmen (Gilbert) McKenna.
Marianne grew up in Concord, NH and attended St. Peter's Parochial School, St. John's High School where she was a cheerleader, and Sacred Heart Nursing School.
Mickey began her career as an RN at the Memorial Hospital Pediatric Unit in Concord, NH.
When she and Jim started their family, she paused her career to be a stay at home mom which she truly loved. When the kids were grown she resumed her career, this time in various nursing home in the Greater Lowell Area. She ensured that she would have the summers and weekends off to spend time with her family at her favorite destination, the lake house at Winnisquam Lake. A voracious reader, she would consume five books a week while relaxing at the lake. She also enjoyed cooking, knitting and making braided rugs. As a couple, she and Jim enjoyed square dancing where they made many lifelong friends.
An outgoing and friendly person, she was said to make friends everywhere she went. It probably explained why she was always talking on the phone, she had so many friends to communicate with.
Family was the center of her life, gatherings at the Lafford's on Thankgiving, Susan's home on Christmas, summer outings, they were always looked forward to and enjoyed.
In addition to her husband Jim she leaves two children, James F. Lafford and his wife Nancy of Conroe, TX, Susan M. Pawlisheck and her husband Michael of Salisbury, MA; four grandchildren, Matthew Altieri and his wife Samantha of Stowe, MA, Anthony Altieri and his wife Kristin Fairbank of Durham, ME, Casey Leavitt and her husband Chris of Manchester, NH and Sophia Lafford of Conroe, TX; three great grandchildren, Isabella and Caterina Altieri and Cecelia Burdick; two brothers, Kenneth McKenna and his wife Sheila of Bow, NH and Francis McKenna and his wife Jacqueline of Concord, NH; a sister, Robin Moore of Blue Ridge, GA; also several nieces and nephews.
LAFFORD - Relatives and friends are invited to Mickey's Memorial Funeral Mass on Friday, August 21, at 11 AM in the Immaculate Conception Church, 9 Bonney St., Penacook, NH. Interment will follow in the Calvary Cemetery, Penacook, NH. For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com View the online memorial for Marianne C. "Mickey" (McKenna) Lafford