Maribeth O'Neil, 68, of Gloucester, MA, passed away unexpectedly at her home on November 16, 2020. She was born in Lowell, MA, but grew up in Westford, MA, graduating from Westford Academy as Salutatorian of her class. She went on to further her education at University of Lowell, continuing on to her Masters in Education. Maribeth immensely enjoyed her many years of teaching at Lowell High, first as a teacher in the ESL department then as a teacher at the Lyceum, also at Lowell High. She appreciated her students and took great interest in them, pushing them to maximize their own individual talents. Her techniques were unusual and noteworthy. In her spare time, Maribeth was an avid reader, traveler, talented painter and photographer. She also generously hosted her family and friends often at her beautiful home in Gloucester. Many of her weekends and years in retirement were spent walking with friends, family and her beloved dog, Stella, in the various scenic roads and trails in Gloucester and its environs.
Maribeth is sorely missed by her husband, Warren Randlett, of Gloucester, whom she spent 26 wonderful married years and her step-son Evan Randlett of Gloucester. She is also greatly missed by her five siblings, Stephen and Richard O'Neil of Lowell, MA, Daniel O'Neil and his partner Eleanor Hakey of Lunenburg, MA and Kathleen (O'Neil) Wright of Windsor, CT, Susan O'Neil and her spouse, Steven Bent of Westford; her aunts and uncle Kathleen Cullen and her spouse, David Cullen of New Hamburg, NY and Carol Bell of West Yarmouth, MA; cousins Karen Bell of Westford and Kathleen Bell of Cumberland, RI; nieces and nephews Sean O'Neil and his spouse Patricia Chee of Durango, CO, Renee (O'Neil) Annunziata and her spouse Mark of Dracut, MA, Tim O'Neil and his spouse Kirsten (Foote) O'Neil of Haskell, AR, Andrew Wright and his spouse Kiersten (Burke) Wright of Berwick, ME and Heather Wright of Denver, CO and numerous great nieces and nephews as well as close friends. She will also be missed greatly by her beloved little friend Charlotte "Charlie" Hauck of Gloucester, MA. She was predeceased by her parents Richard and Mary O'Neil, her sister, Martha O'Neil and her uncle Thomas Bell.
Her wit, irreverence and vibrant life force will never be forgotten.
Her visiting hours for family and friends, will be held in the Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington St. Gloucester, on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. Face coverings and social distancing is required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to: WBUR public television at www.wbur.org
A celebration of life will be held on a later date. Online condolences may be given at: www.greelyfuneralhome.com View the online memorial for Maribeth O'Neil