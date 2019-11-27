Lowell Sun Obituaries
Tyngsborough Funeral Home
4 Cassaway Dr.
Tyngsborough, MA 01879
(978) 419-4954
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Tyngsborough Funeral Home
4 Cassaway Dr.
Tyngsborough, MA 01879
Marie A. (Aubut) Desmarais


1917 - 2019
Marie A. (Aubut) Desmarais Obituary
Loving aunt and friend

LOWELL

Marie A. (Aubut) Desmarais, age 102, a longtime resident of the Pawtucketville section of Lowell, passed away peacefully on November 21, 2019 at a local healthcare facility. She was the wife of the late Nelson D. Desmarais.

Born in Lowell on August 16, 1917, she was a daughter of the late C. Eugene and Eugenie (Damboise) Aubut.

She was a longtime parishioner of the former Ste Jeanne d'Arc Church and more recently of the Parish of St. Rita.

Marie enjoyed sewing and had worked for several years as a seamstress at the former Lemkin's Clothing Store in downtown Lowell.

Proud of her Canadian heritage, she was a member of the Le Cercle Jeanne Mance and the former Les Bon Vivants.

She was a member of a large family that consisted of three brothers, Albert Aubut, Charles Aubut and Alcide Aubut all of Canada; six sisters, Andre Laganiere, Therese Therriault, Mercedes Daoust, Gemma Decean, Blanche Haley and Alice Methot all of Canada; she also leaves several nieces and nephews.

DESMARAIS

Marie A. (Aubut) Desmarais. There will be no visiting hours. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Service to be held on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 10 am, in the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME 4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough. Committal services will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in her memory to the Lowell Humane Society, 951 Broadway St., Lowell, MA 01854 or Ste Jeanne d'Arc School, 68 Dracut St., Lowell, MA 01854. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.tyngsboroughfhuneralhome.com. Funeral Directors Roland W. Martin and Daniel R. Martin.



View the online memorial for Marie A. (Aubut) Desmarais
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 27, 2019
