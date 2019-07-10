|
Marie A. Toppi, a Dracut resident passed away following an extended illness on July 5, 2019. She was 76.
Born in Somerville on August 27, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Catherine (Coppola) Toppi.
Marie grew up in Somerville and graduated from St. Joseph High School there. She then attended Northeastern University.
Marie was a tax accountant and bookkeeper for many years, retiring from Friend Lumber in Hudson, NH.
Marie was an avid golfer and enjoyed reading. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Survivors include two brothers, Albert and Dennis Toppi of Somerville; three sisters, Rita Toppi and her partner Connie Gauthier of Dracut, Cathy Toppi and her husband Normand Ouellette of Billerica, Deborah Toppi and her wife Celeste Chagnon of Somerset; and many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews.
In addition to her parents, Marie was preceded in death by her brother Michael and Her beloved partner Patricia Hunt.
Relatives and friends are invited to Marie's Life Celebration at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, from 11 until 1 PM on Friday. Her funeral prayers will be offered at 12:30 PM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations in Marie's name may be made to the Cancer Center at Lowell General Hospital, 295 Varnum Ave., Lowell, 01854. For directions and condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 10, 2019