Lowell Business Woman
LOWELL
Born August 20, 1928, Marie was the eighth child in a family of nine. Because she lost both of her parents at a very early age, it left Marie mostly on her own. She traveled out west and worked hard at several jobs. She would eventually move back east after having been married and having her only son Lawrence. She managed to take care of herself and her son while working in the mills of Lowell and Lawrence.
Never being afraid of challenges, she asked a man about a store he was running and asked him if he would consider selling it to her. Several months later she got her break in life and worked extremely hard in paying off her debts. For several decades, she ran Marie's Variety and also purchased the building the store was in, making her a landlord with 16 units to manage.
Marie was a fair and very generous woman and became very engaged in the community she worked and lived in. Her interest in music, travel, biking and cooking gave her many venues to express herself. One of her best memories she would brag about was riding her bike from Lowell to Cape Cod by herself. Most of all she loved people and had excellent friendships with too many to mention.
She was able to retire for several years, residing in Florida, but always made her way back to Lowell in the summer to visit with friends and relatives.
In her later years she would struggle with Alzheimers and needed to be placed in a nursing home. After 7 years and 6 months, she couldn't fight any longer and died on September 8, 2019. She is survived by her son Lawrence and his wife Susan. She also leaves seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Marie wished to be cremated and did not want any services, so we as a family will respect her wishes and we ask anyone if they want to, to please make a donation in her name to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
View the online memorial for Marie Anne Kirste
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 15, 2019