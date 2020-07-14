Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother
And Great Grandmother
Billerica – Marie B. Hoyt, Age 89, beloved wife of James V. Hoyt Jr. died Thursday at the Lowell General Hospital surrounded by her family.
She was born in Pen Argyl, PA, a daughter of the late William J. and Mary (Andrews) Burley. She was a graduate of Reading Business Institute and pursued a teaching certificate at Kutztown College. She married Jim (Vic) Hoyt in 1957, and after transfers that took them from northern Maine, to the SF Bay area and Illinois, they moved to Billerica in 1964.
Marie was a former Campfire Girl Leader and a communicant of St. Theresa Church in Billerica, where she was a long-serving CCD teacher.
Besides her husband, Marie is survived by her daughters, Susan Hoyt of Middleborough, Donna Hoyt and partner, Chris C, of Tewksbury, and Karen Rezzarday and husband, Jim, of Brookline, NH, and her son, James V. Hoyt III and wife, Karen Mae, of Palm Harbor, FL; her sister, Lorraine Hill of Nokomis, FL; sister-in-law, Addie Hoyt of Danielson, CT; and is also survived by nine grandchildren and one great grandchild.
A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, July 18 at St. Theresa Church, Billerica at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Theresa Church, 466 Boston Rd., Billerica, MA 01821. Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com View the online memorial for Marie B. Hoyt