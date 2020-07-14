1/1
Marie B. Hoyt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother

And Great Grandmother

Billerica – Marie B. Hoyt, Age 89, beloved wife of James V. Hoyt Jr. died Thursday at the Lowell General Hospital surrounded by her family.

She was born in Pen Argyl, PA, a daughter of the late William J. and Mary (Andrews) Burley. She was a graduate of Reading Business Institute and pursued a teaching certificate at Kutztown College. She married Jim (Vic) Hoyt in 1957, and after transfers that took them from northern Maine, to the SF Bay area and Illinois, they moved to Billerica in 1964.

Marie was a former Campfire Girl Leader and a communicant of St. Theresa Church in Billerica, where she was a long-serving CCD teacher.

Besides her husband, Marie is survived by her daughters, Susan Hoyt of Middleborough, Donna Hoyt and partner, Chris C, of Tewksbury, and Karen Rezzarday and husband, Jim, of Brookline, NH, and her son, James V. Hoyt III and wife, Karen Mae, of Palm Harbor, FL; her sister, Lorraine Hill of Nokomis, FL; sister-in-law, Addie Hoyt of Danielson, CT; and is also survived by nine grandchildren and one great grandchild.

A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, July 18 at St. Theresa Church, Billerica at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Theresa Church, 466 Boston Rd., Billerica, MA 01821. Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com



View the online memorial for Marie B. Hoyt

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved