1/1
Marie D. (Stanton) Bastarache
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
formerly of Groton and Chelmsford

LOWELL

Marie D. "Debbie"(Stanton) Bastarache, 68, of Lowell, formerly of Groton and Chelmsford died Thursday, May 7th 2020 at the Fairhaven Healthcare Center in Lowell.

She was married to the late Steven N. Bastarache, who died on March 7, 2014.

Born in Winthrop, MA she was the daughter of the late

James L. and Marie E. Stanton. She graduated from Mount Saint Joseph Academy in Brighton, Ma with the class of 1971 and from Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational School Operating Room Assistance Program in 1972.

Marie was also employed at Shaw's Supermarket of Groton, MA. She had previously worked for the Lowell Livery Company and Jo-Ann Fabrics

She enjoyed gardening, reading, and was a talented crafter. Her greatest joy was being with her family and her dog Sally.

She is survived by her daughters, Corinne S. Bastarache of Lowell and Renee M. Bastarache and her husband, Daniel J. Tringale of Lowell, MA; brother, James L. and his wife, Kathleen Stanton of Salem, NH; sister, Kathleen T. Connors of Wakefield and many nieces and nephews.

Bastarache

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her visitation on Tuesday August 25th from 4-7pm at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST. N.CHELMSFORD, MA 01863. Her Funeral Service will follow the visitation at 7pm at the funeral home. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Marie D. (Stanton) Bastarache


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved