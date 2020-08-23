formerly of Groton and Chelmsford
LOWELL
Marie D. "Debbie"(Stanton) Bastarache, 68, of Lowell, formerly of Groton and Chelmsford died Thursday, May 7th 2020 at the Fairhaven Healthcare Center in Lowell.
She was married to the late Steven N. Bastarache, who died on March 7, 2014.
Born in Winthrop, MA she was the daughter of the late
James L. and Marie E. Stanton. She graduated from Mount Saint Joseph Academy in Brighton, Ma with the class of 1971 and from Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational School Operating Room Assistance Program in 1972.
Marie was also employed at Shaw's Supermarket of Groton, MA. She had previously worked for the Lowell Livery Company and Jo-Ann Fabrics
She enjoyed gardening, reading, and was a talented crafter. Her greatest joy was being with her family and her dog Sally.
She is survived by her daughters, Corinne S. Bastarache of Lowell and Renee M. Bastarache and her husband, Daniel J. Tringale of Lowell, MA; brother, James L. and his wife, Kathleen Stanton of Salem, NH; sister, Kathleen T. Connors of Wakefield and many nieces and nephews.
Bastarache
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her visitation on Tuesday August 25th from 4-7pm at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST. N.CHELMSFORD, MA 01863. Her Funeral Service will follow the visitation at 7pm at the funeral home. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
. View the online memorial for Marie D. (Stanton) Bastarache