Lifelong Pepperell Resident
PEPPERELL
Marie T. (Munson) Dumont entered eternal life on September 23, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was a lifelong resident of Pepperell, MA. Born on September 27, 1930 she was the daughter of the late Clifford B. Munson and the late Mary G. Munson. She was the sister of the late John (Jack) K. Munson and Patricia A. (Munson) Toomey. She was the beloved wife of the late Roger H. Dumont for 65 years up until his death in 2015. She was a graduate of Pepperell High School, Pepperell, MA and was employed as a secretary at Bemis Company, Inc. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, reading, planning high school reunions, and wintering in Spring Hill, Florida.
She is survived by her daughters, Dr. Paula Williams, Ms. Ann Patenaude, Ms. Joanne Johnson, Ms. Kathryn Georges, Ms. Lois Godin, Ms. Jane McMillan, Ms. Faye Wilson and her sons, Mr. James Dumont, and Mr. William Dumont. She was blessed with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
DUMONT - Marie T. (Munson). September 23, 2020. Funeral Services for Mrs. Dumont will be private. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, Pepperell. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Home Health & Hospice Care, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack, NH 03054 or via www.hhhc.org
