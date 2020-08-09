DRACUT - Marie F. (Pouliot) Dumont, age 98, a longtime resident of Dracut died Thursday, August 6, 2020 at D'Youville Senior Care in Lowell. She was the wife of the late Robert E. Dumont, Sr., who died in 1988.
She was born in Lowell on November 24, 1921, and was the daughter of the late Walter G. and Rose E. (Bennett) Pouliot. She received her education from Dracut schools and was graduated from Dracut High School in 1939. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Education degree from Lowell State Teacher's College in 1943.
Marie began her teaching career in a one room school house in Canterbury, CT, while her husband was overseas, from 1943 until 1945. She then moved back to Dracut with her husband to begin their family and raise their seven children. In 1965 she continued her teaching career in Dracut, first at the Parker Avenue Elementary School and then at the Greenmont Avenue Elementary School before retiring in 1983.
She was an active communicant of St. Michael Church in Lowell, where she volunteered at the rectory for many years.
Marie is survived by three sons, Robert E. Dumont, Jr. and his wife Bette of Colorado Springs, CO, William Dumont and his fiancé Sue Murray of Salem, MA, and Thomas Dumont and his wife Janice of Southboro, MA; four daughters, Celine LaDuca and her husband Sam of Buffalo, NY, Paula Leonard and her husband Thomas of Nashua, NH, Mary Leddy of Dedham who was the wife of the late Peter Leddy, and Jeanne Wholey and her husband John of Bethel, ME; nineteen grandchildren, Sam LaDuca and his wife Gretchen, Matt LaDuca, Christopher Leonard and his wife Jennifer, Taryn Leonard, Casey Leonard and her husband Josue Rivera, Maura McDonough and her husband Edward, Bree Dumont, Frank Dumont and his wife Brandy, Taylor Dumont and his wife Holli, Matt Leddy and his wife Megan, Kara McDermott and her husband Ryan, Jessica Wholey and her husband Jordan Goodrich, Alison White and her husband Dave, Brent Dumont and his wife Megan, Kristina Moran and her husband Craig, Tom Dumont, Courtney Dumont, Christian Dumont, and Campbell Dumont; twenty two great grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Charlotte Roussell of Orlando, FL; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also the great grandmother of the late Lakshmi and Blaine, and the sister of the late Walter G. "Buddy" Pouliot, Jr.
DUMONT - Due to current gathering restrictions, Marie's services will be private. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery in Tewksbury. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Marie's memory to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Michael Church, 543 Bridge St., Lowell, MA 01850. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com
