Nurse Practitioner at VA Clinic
in Haverhill
TEWKSBURY: Marie L. (Larocque) Sheehy, age 60, a resident of Tewksbury for 30 years, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Care Dimensions Hospice
House in Lincoln, following a courageous two year battle with cancer.
She was the beloved wife of nearly 34 years to John W. "Jack" Sheehy, Jr.
Born in New Bedford on September 19, 1959, she was the daughter of the late Roland E. Larocque and the late Doris V. (Beaulieu) Larocque.
Marie was raised in Acushnet, attended local schools, and graduated from Fairhaven High School as Class Valedictorian in 1977.
Following high school, she attended Regis College in Weston, where she earned a B.S. in Biochemistry in 1981. Knowing she wanted to become a nurse practitioner, she enrolled in the Master of Science in Nursing program at Massachusetts General Hospital Institute of Health Professions. She became a nurse practitioner and clinical nurse specialist in 1985, as a member of the Institute's first advanced practice nursing graduating class. During her studies, she felt called to specialize in geriatrics, to care for the elderly with their complex needs.
Over the course of her career, she worked as a registered nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital and at Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial VA Hospital. Her first jobs as a geriatric nurse practitioner and clinical nurse specialist were at Salem Hospital, and then at Youville Hospital in Cambridge. She finally found her home back at the VA, working as a primary care nurse practitioner in the outpatient clinic in Haverhill for almost two decades, where she provided care for thousands of veterans.
Marie accomplished her professional career while also raising four children with her husband Jack. She made time to volunteer with various organizations her children were involved with, including local Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, sports leagues, and above all, the Tewksbury Music Association. She also found time to volunteer for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, The Brain Tumor Society, and the Tewksbury Food Pantry.
Marie's favorite activities included traveling to historic locations to further her children's education; trying new things; and, in recent years, reading a good book or spending time with her friends over a nice cup of tea.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her four children: Colleen M. Sheehy of Tewksbury, Erin B. (Sheehy) Pearce and her husband Jason of Littlestown, PA, Liam R. Sheehy of Somerville, and Keegan J. Sheehy of Bloomington, IN; her brother, Robert E. Larocque, and his wife Nancy of Duxbury; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Calling hours, with adherence to state COVID-19 guidelines, will be Monday, July 13, 4-8 p.m. at Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury. A private funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. William's Catholic Church, Tewksbury. Interment will be at Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne on Tuesday, July 14 at 2:15 p.m. Masks / face coverings and social distancing are required at all venues.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Marie's memory may be made to advance neuro-oncology research at Massachusetts General Hospital. Please send checks to MGH, Attn: Heidi Bergmeyer, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114 or at https://giving.massgeneral.org/donate View the online memorial for Marie L. Sheehy, RN, GNP-BC