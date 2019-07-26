|
Nashua, N.H.
Marie L. York, 92, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning July 21 at Courville of Nashua. Born in Billerica, MA on December 10, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Palma (Malendrino) Indilla both from Italy. Marie was a first generation American, and the youngest of five siblings all who have predeceased her. She was educated at the Billerica school system and was a graduate of Billerica High School.
Prior to her retirement Marie was employed, for 25 years, as a secretary by the Raytheon Company of South Lowell MA. For several years Marie was a member of the Nabnassett Country Club of Westford where she was an avid golfer and cribbage player. It was here that she met and later married the love of her life, E. Stanley York. Prior to his death in 2014 Marie and Stanley celebrated 38 years of marriage. Together they spent many years traveling throughout the United States. They loved the ocean and enjoyed their cruises to the Islands and Europe. Their early home in Ogunquit, Maine established their love of the sea and ultimately they split their time between their Naples Florida and Bedford, New Hampshire residences.
Marie is survived by her Daughter, Judith A. Duggan of Hollis NH, her son Russell D. Tetreault and his wife Sharon of Pepperell MA, JoAnn L. Butler of Hollis NH, her daughter Pamela L. Blauvelt and her husband Keith of Pepperell MA. She found great joy in watching her family grow and is also survived by 15 Grandchildren. 20 Great-Grandchildren and 6 Great-Great- Grandchildren. Marie was also fortunate to have shared her life with and is survived by her Step-Daughter, Brenda Clark and Marty Russo of Hampstead NH, and her 2 Children and four Grandchildren as well as her Step-Daughter Cheryl McDonough, her husband Stephen of Kingston NH and their three children and two grandchildren.
Marie was a mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Great-Great-Grandmother but will always be remembered by all generations with love and joy as "NANA".
of Nashua, formerly of Billerica Marie L. York. Visiting hours will be held at the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main St., (Rte. 113) Pepperell, MA on Monday July 29, 2019 from 11 AM – 1P.M. Graveside service to follow at East Cemetery in Hollis, NH. please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 26, 2019