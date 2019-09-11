|
Loving Mother, Grandmother
and Great-Grandmother
Billerica
Marie M. (Morrison) Watson, age 91, beloved wife of the late John W. Watson, passed away on September 10, 2019.
A daughter of the late Edward Morrison and the late Abigail Morrison, Marie was born on August 15, 1928, in Cambridge, MA. Marie lived in Massachusetts until she married her husband, John, who was in the Army. They enjoyed the military life for over 20 years and during that time, Marie loved traveling the world with her family. They later returned to Massachusetts and lived in Lexington for 30 years before moving to Billerica in 1998. Marie worked for the Massachusetts State Employment Division, and later at MIT Lincoln Laboratory.
Family was Marie's top priority. Marie loved helping her family in any way. She thoroughly enjoyed keeping up with all the updates on her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Marie always made each and every one of her family feel special and cherished.
Marie was happiest when she was helping others. After retirement, Marie volunteered for more than 20 years at the Bedford VA Hospital and Chapel, along with her husband, John, who served as the hospital's Ordained Permanent Deacon.
Marie and John were blessed to be married for 66 wonderful years. Marie was the cherished mother of Deborah Ithomitis of Beaufort, SC, Jan Watson of Billerica, Pamela Donavan of San Antonio, TX, Diane Scott of Emerald Isle, NC and Lisa Flaherty of Falmouth, MA. She was also the loving Mimi of 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Marie will always be remembered for her caring ways, charitable spirit, and devotion to God. Her love and commitment to family and friends was boundless. Marie's memory will live in our hearts forever.
The family would like to thank the staff and residents of Billerica Crossings for the amazing love, devotion, and exceptional care given to their mother. They would also like to thank the staff from Hospice Services of Massachusetts for their exceptional care and comfort they gave to Marie.
WATSON
A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday at St. Theresa Church, 466 Boston Rd., Billerica at 10 a.m. It being Marie's wishes, there will be no calling hours. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Memorial contributions may be made in Marie's name to the Hospice Services of Massachusetts, 681 Main St., Haverhill, MA 01830. Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 11, 2019