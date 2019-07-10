|
longtime resident of Dracut; 98
DRACUT
Marie Rose Jeannette (Santerre) Michelin, age 98, a longtime resident of Dracut died Monday, July 8, 2019 at the home of her granddaughter Michele in Orange, NH. She was the wife of the late Edward E. Michelin, who died in 2017.
She was born in Lowell on January 11, 1921, and was a daughter of the late Angers and Alice (Boutin) Santerre.
Mrs. Michelin was a former communicant of Ste. Marguerite Parish in Dracut.
She was a talented cook and baker and her greatest joy was spending time in the company of her loving family.
She will be remembered by her family as being a very strong woman who always put caring for and helping others in front of her own needs.
Mrs. Michelin is survived by two daughters-in-laws, Jean Foley of Attleboro and Gloria Foley of AZ; many grandchildren, including Robert Foley, Rita Pietraallo, John Foley, III, Michele Wheeler, and Carol Hornois; many great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Claire Hebert and Pearl Mailloux.
MICHELIN
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mrs. Michelin's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Thursday from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM followed by her Funeral Service at St. Joseph Cemetery Chapel in Chelmsford. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Michelin's memory to Ste. Marguerite D'Youville Parish, 1340 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, MA 01826 or the Dracut Food Pantry, 1934 Lakeview Ave., #11, Dracut, MA 01826. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 10, 2019