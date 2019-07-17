|
|
Loving aunt and friend
LOWELL
Marie Shirley (Morin) Maguire, age 83, a longtime resident of the Pawtucketville section of Lowell, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2019 at the High Pointe Hospice House in Haverhill, with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Herbert Michael Maguire whom died in 2000, after 34 wonderful years of marriage.
Born in Lowell on September 2, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Joseph A. and Marie Rose Albina (Morin) Morin.
She was a graduate of St. Joseph's Elementary School and St. Joseph's High School.
She began working for Raytheon at the Andover location in 1958 as an Administrative Assistant and retired in 2000 after 42 years of service.
Shirley was a longtime active parishioner of the Parish of Saint Rita and was a member of the St. Rita's Women's Club.
She was also a member of the Le Cercle Jeanne Mance and the D'Youville Ladies Guild.
Shirley enjoyed time spent with family and her many dear friends Mary and Anne and the three amiga's, Laura, Nancy and Aline.
She is survived by ten nieces and nephews, Mike and Ann Maguire, Colleen and Norman St. Pierre, Lynn and Steve Langtagne, Mark and Jeanne Maguire, Matt Maguire, Kathleen Maguire and Michael Croke, Trish Maille, Robert Maguire Jr., Pat and Kelly Maguire and Christopher and Katie Maguire; seventeen grand nieces and nephews, Jacqueline, Ryan, Georgia, Pablo, Shane, Allison, Amelia, Matthew, Meghan, Bridgette, Molly, Emily, Luke, Michael, Rachael, Rebecca and Daniel; also many dear friends and her cousin Joan.
MAGUIRE
Marie Shirley (Morin) Maguire, age 83, a resident of Lowell. In accordance with her wishes, there will be no visitations. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass to be celebrated on Friday, July 19, at 10 a.m. in the Parish of Saint Rita, 158 Mammoth Road, Lowell. Committal services will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in her memory to the High Pointe Hospice House c/o Health Foundation, Attn: Community Engagement, 360 Merrimack St., Building 9, Lawrence, MA 01843. Arrangements by the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME, 4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.tyngsboroughfhuneralhome.com. Funeral Directors Roland W. Martin and Daniel R. Martin.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 17, 2019