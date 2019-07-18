|
|
Marie Shirley (Morin) Maguire
of Lowell
Marie Shirley (Morin) Maguire, age 83, a resident of Lowell. In accordance with her wishes, there will be no visitations. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass to be celebrated on Friday, July 19, at 10 a.m. in the Parish of Saint Rita, 158 Mammoth Road, Lowell. Committal services will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in her memory to the High Pointe Hospice House c/o Health Foundation, Attn: Community Engagement, 360 Merrimack St., Building 9, Lawrence, MA 01843. Arrangements by the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME, 4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.tyngsboroughfhuneralhome.com. Funeral Directors Roland W. Martin and Daniel R. Martin.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 18, 2019