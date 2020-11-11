Lowell
Marie T. (Lafreniere) St. Armand, 83 a lifelong Lowell resident, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Lowell General Hospital after a brief illness. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond W. St. Armand, with whom she shared 58 years of marriage before his death in 2013.
A daughter of the late Raymond and the late Rena (Carpentier) Lafreniere, she was born on December 26, 1936, in Lowell and was educated in the local schools, attending St. Peter's Grammar School, the original Lincoln School as well as the original Butler School, and Lowell High School.
She worked in the Hathaway Shirt Company on Jackson Street in Lowell for twenty years before becoming employed with FSI in Chelmsford where she worked until her retirement.
Marie loved her family, and spending time with them brought her the most joy. She also enjoyed playing cards, Bingo, and crocheting afghans which she passed along to family and friends.
She is survived by her son, Richard A. St. Armand and his wife, Florence of Anchorage, AK; her son in law, Richard Ozella of Merrimack, NH; and her grandchildren, Adam Fallon and his wife, Jessie of Wilmington, Ryan Fallon and his wife, Lindsay of TX, Matthew Ozella and his wife, Jenni of TN, Jamie Ozella of Merrimack NH, Cody Ozella of Merrimack NH, Bryan St. Armand and his wife, Janie of CA, Andrew St. Armand and his wife, Amberly of AK, and Jennifer Baeza and her husband, Jonathan of AK. She is also survived by her great grandchildren, Emma, Landon, Mikaela, Clara, Timmy, Benjamin, Samuel, Layla, Ivan, Addelynn, Emma, and one more on the way; as well as her many nieces, nephews and good friends.
She was also the mother of the late Barbara Fallon and the late Nancy Ozella and grandmother of the late Erin Fallon.
WHILE FOLLOWING SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES AND WEARING A MASK, YOU ARE WELCOME TO ATTEND HER VISITATION ON FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13, 2020 FROM 9:30-11 A.M. AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL, MA 978-458-6816. FOLLOWING THE CALLING HOURS, HER COMMITTAL SERVICE WILL TAKE PLACE AT ST. JOSEPH CEMETERY IN CHELMSFORD IN LIEU OF FLOWERS DONATIONS IN HER NAME CAN BE MADE TO: CYSTIC FIBROSIS FOUNDATION, 220 NORTH MAIN ST., SUITE 104, NATICK MA 01760 OR TO THE American Cancer Society
, PO BOX 22478, OKLAHOMA CITY, OK 73123. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM
TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE View the online memorial for Marie T. St. Armand