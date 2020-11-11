To: The St. Armand Family and their extended family. I would like to offer our Condolences to all of your family’s. We all had, the love and respect for Marie as a great mother, grandmother and a friend. She will be forever missed by are family and the memories of how kind she was to our family. She will never be forgotten by us and we pray she is now reunited with Barbara, Nancy and Erin. May she Rest In Peace.

Sincerely,

Edward Fallon

Edward Fallon

Friend