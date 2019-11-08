Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
M.R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home
295 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 452-0121
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
M.R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home
295 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rita's Church
158 Mammoth Rd.
Lowell, MA
Marie Teresa Doris Lavallee


1932 - 2019
Marie Teresa Doris Lavallee Obituary
of Lowell; 87

LOWELL

Marie Teresa Doris (Drolet) Lavallee, age 87, a resident of the Pawtucketville section of Lowell since 1966, passed away at her residence with her family by her side on Nov. 6, 2019.

She was born in Boston, May 13th, 1932, daughter of the late Edmond and Elmire (Danielson) Drolet.

Marie was a housekeeper by occupation. She worked at Saint Rita's Church, where she was a longtime communicant, and the cook and housekeeper for the rectory during the late 80s and early 90s. She was also employed as the cook at the Hudson Retreat House and the Procure de Mazenod in Lowell, until her retirement. In the 1960s she worked at the IRS in Lawrence and Hanscom Field in Bedford.

She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Lisa Lavallee of Lowell; a daughter-in-law, Gail Lavallee of Greenfield, MA; a sister, Lena Tousignant; six grandchildren, Joseph, and Rebecca Lavallee, Amanda Bowling, Timothy Stamp, Jr., Michael and Alyssa Miele; eight great-grandchildren, also several nieces & nephews. She was Mother of the late Roland Lavallee who died September 27, 2019; sister of the late Helen Lemay, Teresa Landry, Albert and Gerry Drolet; and longtime companion of the late Gerry Leduc.

Lavallee

Visitation will be 2-6 PM on Sunday Nov. 10, 2019 at the M.R. LAURIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket Street, Lowell, MA. Funeral Monday morning with a 11:00 AM Funeral Mass at St. Rita's Church 158 Mammoth Rd., Lowell, MA. Interment will be private at St. Joseph Cemetery. Please see online memorial at www.LaurinFuneralHome.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 8, 2019
