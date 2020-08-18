Resident of Billerica, age 76
Billerica – Surrounded by her loving family, Mary T. Brien passed peacefully on Saturday, August 15th.
Mary T. was born in Salem, MA, the eighth child of twelve siblings. Born on May 15, 1944 to Henri E. Martineau and Irene M. Marquis. She graduated from St. Joseph High School.
Mary worked for travel agencies for many years. Her greatest love was to travel with her husband Tom anywhere really. However, Aruba was her love, so much so she would tell us she had been 22 times. Mary loved a good laugh, a sweet treat and a competitive scrabble game. She was a very generous and selfless woman. We were blessed to learn many valuable lessons from her. Examples: like, it's better to give than to receive and never go to a home empty-handed, always bring brownies! Upon arriving at your door with dinner for 20, she would often be heard saying, "I wish it could be more…"
Mary felt it was important to always treat everyone with respect and made many friends over the years because of this. She was a very loyal friend who made you feel special, as if you were her best friend of which she had many.
She had tremendous faith in God and she would say: "Faith and Family come First!" She was a loving mother and most proud of her family. Mary loved her devoted husband Tom for over 54 years. He faithfully and tirelessly cared for her until her very last breath. She will be dearly missed by all those whose lives she touched.
She is survived by her husband Thomas J. Brien and four loving children, Tommy W. and his wife Piper McNaney Brien of Wallingford, CT, Mary Grace and her husband Jeffrey Freeman of No. Chelmsford, Carolyn and her husband Adam Hutchinson of Lowell and Timothy Brien of Boston, three sisters: Sister Irene Martineau, SASV of Lowell, Jeannine and her husband Arthur Francis of Salem, MA and Annette O'Brien of Wellesley, also three brothers: Bernard and his wife Ginette, Jean-Guy and Jean-Claude Martineau all of Salem, MA. She also leaves a sister-in-law, Ann Labbe of Jamaica Plain and a sister-in-law Maureen Brien of West Roxbury and two grandchildren: Maggie and Liam Brien of Wallingford, CT and many nieces and nephews. She is pre-deceased by five brothers: Henry Jr, Father Larry, Maurice, Joseph and Richard.
A memorial visitation will be held at the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica, from 3 to 6 PM on Thursday, August 20th. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Matthew the Evangelist Parish at Theresa Church, 466 Boston Rd., Billerica at 10 AM on Friday, August 21st . In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Maine Teen Camp. Check can be made out to the Maine Teen Camp and mailed to 481 Brownfield Rd, Porter, ME 04068. Please make note "in Memory of Mary Brien" in the memo line. The GoFundMe link is https://www.gofundme.com/f/a-beautiful-state-of-mind
