Marijane Hill Kennedy passed away peacefully at the age of 84 in Chelmsford, MA. She grew up in Belmont, MA, daughter of Thelma Slater Hill (Devine) and Thomas Hill, then step-daughter of James Devine. She attended Mt Trinity Academy in Watertown ('54), followed by Regis College in Wellesley ('58), and was married to W. Bailey Kennedy until '68.In 1987 she earned her law degree from New England School of Law, and for almost 30 years practiced family law in Lowell, MA while living in Sudbury, MA, then Nashua, NH. Prior to becoming an attorney, she was a dedicated paralegal for almost 20 years at South Middlesex Legal Services in Framingham, MA, helping countless disadvantaged people in the community.As much as she loved the law, she was drawn to the ocean, spending much time in Maine and Florida with her family and many dear friends. She was known for a dry sense of humor, always speaking her mind, and being stubbornly independent, living life on her own terms.We are very grateful to the many health care workers who cared for her the past year with compassion, appreciation of her spirit, and dedication to helping her and all those in need.She is survived by her daughter, Leslie Kennedy, husband Chris and granddaughter Mira; daughter-in-law Adina Kennedy and granddaughters Jillian, Alexandra and Samatha; and her two brothers, Jay Devine, his wife Pat, and Larry Devine and his wife Joan, and many nieces and nephews. She outlived her son Geoffrey Kennedy (deceased December 2009), her brother Thomas Devine and sister Catherine Maher.There will not be a service at this time due to current conditions related to Covid. In lieu of flowers or donations, wear a mask as you take care of yourselves and your loved ones, and don't take anything in life for granted. Peace to all.Please visit the Tyngsborough Funeral Home website if you wish to leave a note of condolence for the family: