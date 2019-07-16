Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 PM
St. John the Evangelist Church
115 Middlesex St.
Chelmsford, MA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Mary's Cemetery
Tewksbury, MA
View Map
Resources
Marilyn Ann Caruso


1938 - 2019
Marilyn Ann Caruso Obituary
Lifelong Resident of Lowell

Marilyn Ann (McEnaney) (McGovern) Caruso, 81, a Lifelong Resident of Lowell, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 13, 2019 at High Pointe House in Haverhill, MA. Marilyn was born in Lowell, MA on July 10, 1938 the daughter of Peter and Ann (Dougherty) McEnaney. She was predeceased in 1999 by her husband Francis McGovern.

Marilyn attended Notre Dame Academy in Tyngsborough, MA, where she graduated in 1956. She received her B.A. in English from Emmanuel College and then a M.Ed. from Fitchburg State College.

For over 30 years she loved being an English teacher at the Daley School in Lowell and often recalled her many happy experiences there. She loved to travel, was an avid reader, proud of her Irish Heritage, enjoyed time with her cats, and particularly loved get-togethers with family and friends.

Marilyn is survived by her loving husband, Francis Caruso, whom she married in 2011 and enjoyed eight happy years.

She is also survived by a step-son, Anthony Caruso, of California, her brother Peter McEnaney and his wife MaryAlice of N. Chelmsford, MA, her sister-law, Mrs. Donald (Patricia) McGovern of Lowell, MA, and Paul Caruso of Phillips, ME, her Nephew Michael McGovern and his wife, Joan, of Chelmsford, MA, her Niece, Patricia (McGovern) Gormley and her husband, Brian of Hookset, NH (the parents of Marilyn's great- niece, Faith) and Marilyn's Niece, Nancy McGovern of Lowell, MA. She was predeceased by her brothers-in law Donald McGovern of Lowell, MA and Anthony Caruso of Stoughton, MA.

Caruso

Marilyn Ann (McEnaney) (McGovern), of Lowell, MA died Saturday, July 13. Her visiting hours are Wednesday, 4PM to 8PM at the Dolan Funeral Home, 106 Middlesex St., Chelmsford. Her Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, July 18, at 11Pm at St. John the Evangelist Church, 115 Middlesex St., Chelmsford; burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Tewksbury. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Online guest book is available at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on July 16, 2019
