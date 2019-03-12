Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Richards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn C. Richards

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marilyn C. Richards Obituary
Marilyn C. Richards
of Burlington

LILJEGREN - Richards, Marilyn C. (Rideout) of Burlington, March 10. Beloved wife of the late George Richards and Stuart Liljegren. Loving mother of Stuart Liljegren, Jr. of MI, Donna Catino & her husband Joseph of Billerica and the late Karl Liljegren. Proud grandmother of Douglas Fleming & his wife Maria, Laura Noonan & her husband David, Amy Martell & her husband Jeff LeGrow, Stuart W. Liljegren, III & Erik Liljegren & his wife Monika. Great grandmother of Hannah, Jacob, Angela, James, Annika & Lucas. Sister of Audree Dublin of FL and the late Franklin, William and Florice Rideout.

RICHARDS - Funeral Services will be held at the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Wed. March 13 at 11 a.m. Visiting hours will be held prior to the service from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. Burial will be held in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers memorials in Marilyn's name may be made to the Karl Liljegren & Jay Beaulieu Scholarship Fund, c/o Northern Bank & Trust, 13 Center St., Burlington, MA 01803. For directions, obituary & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
Download Now