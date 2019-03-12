|
|
Marilyn C. Richards
of Burlington
LILJEGREN - Richards, Marilyn C. (Rideout) of Burlington, March 10. Beloved wife of the late George Richards and Stuart Liljegren. Loving mother of Stuart Liljegren, Jr. of MI, Donna Catino & her husband Joseph of Billerica and the late Karl Liljegren. Proud grandmother of Douglas Fleming & his wife Maria, Laura Noonan & her husband David, Amy Martell & her husband Jeff LeGrow, Stuart W. Liljegren, III & Erik Liljegren & his wife Monika. Great grandmother of Hannah, Jacob, Angela, James, Annika & Lucas. Sister of Audree Dublin of FL and the late Franklin, William and Florice Rideout.
RICHARDS - Funeral Services will be held at the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Wed. March 13 at 11 a.m. Visiting hours will be held prior to the service from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. Burial will be held in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers memorials in Marilyn's name may be made to the Karl Liljegren & Jay Beaulieu Scholarship Fund, c/o Northern Bank & Trust, 13 Center St., Burlington, MA 01803. For directions, obituary & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 12, 2019