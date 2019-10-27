Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Carbone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Carbone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Carbone Obituary
Marilyn Carbone, 80

WESTFORD - Marilyn Carbone age 80 died unexpectedly in Florida. She was born in Boston, April 2nd 1939, daughter of the late John Pasquale and Josephine (Benivissuto) Pasquale.

Beloved mother of Caren Steele and her husband Hal and Kevin Carbone and Fiance' Ilene Fultz. Besides her children she is survived by grandchildren Christopher and Jonathan Steele of Austin, Victoria Carter and her husband James of Ann Arbor, Maggie Carbone of Chicago. Besides her children and grandchildren she is survived by her brother Joseph Pasquale and his wife Marjorie, Brady Goodwin, Erika Goodwin and her son Grayson Ottardi, and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.