Marilyn Carbone, 80
WESTFORD - Marilyn Carbone age 80 died unexpectedly in Florida. She was born in Boston, April 2nd 1939, daughter of the late John Pasquale and Josephine (Benivissuto) Pasquale.
Beloved mother of Caren Steele and her husband Hal and Kevin Carbone and Fiance' Ilene Fultz. Besides her children she is survived by grandchildren Christopher and Jonathan Steele of Austin, Victoria Carter and her husband James of Ann Arbor, Maggie Carbone of Chicago. Besides her children and grandchildren she is survived by her brother Joseph Pasquale and his wife Marjorie, Brady Goodwin, Erika Goodwin and her son Grayson Ottardi, and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 27, 2019