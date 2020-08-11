Loving Mother, Wife, Grandmother,
Godmother and Friend
Tyngsboro
Marilyn Claire Greenleaf of Tyngsboro, Massachusetts died on Sunday, August 2, 2020 suffering from Heart Disease.
Born in Boston, November 18, 1937, the daughter of late Mary A. (O'Donnell) and Galvin Greenleaf. Sadly, she lost her Mom at a young age after her father had left the family. She and her sister moved into a Convent in West Roxbury. They had each other and there is no bond so strong than a bond that suffers together. They graduated from high school and always staying connected, started lives of their own.
In her early twenties, she met her loving husband Thomas M. Golden Sr. They married on April 7, 1955 and settled into 'the perfect' size home in Foxboro, where they began their family, being ultimately blessed with five children. It was in a beautiful all-American neighborhood in a storybook setting – family centered community. Some of our fondest memories were in Foxboro. In the great big back yard grew a giant Weeping Willow tree where we loved to sit under its protective shade. We had two dogs, Princess and Me too (yes, Me too). Family was first and she was living her dream.
Marilyn was a go-getter, a multi-tasker and also found time to waitress at night at the local steak house to help with expenses. She could turn a pound of hamburger into a meal for seven. Not only did her customers love her, she had many friends and neighbors and they spent many days together during the 60's. Life has it changes, and our parents kept a friendly relationship. She moved to Lowell with her children during their teen years, and found a great job at the Raytheon Company in North Andover. She worked hard for many years and received several promotions. She was also an active member in her church at the Lowell Assembly of God on Andover Street in Lowell. She created a non-profit faith-based charity called Operation Blessing, which offered relief to many communities related to food and clothing. She loved serving others. She did not have a lot, but was rich in heart caring for people who suffered. Marilyn had a true inner strength. The way she dealt with adversity and tough times with such composure, is a mirror into her children's success today. Her main motivation was to please God and make the world a better place for all. We were all so proud of her. In time she found love once again and married a wonderful man William A. Ulsh (Poppy to us). They moved down South to Mississippi to retire. They spent five wonderful years together until he passed on.
When she did have time to herself, she loved to read. Whether it was the Bible or a novel, that was her quiet time. Smart as can be, she often finished a book in a day. Her fuzzy four-legged companion Brody (a Shitzu) brought her so much joy.
Every year, she created a new beautiful flower garden filled with annuals and perennials reflecting the feeling and beauty of God. She definitely had a magic green thumb. Being a true domestic engineer, she always made our home feel warm and comforting. Her belief in God, expressed in her actions, gave us a sense of security – especially during hard times. She was beautiful inside and out. This petite woman experienced many health challenges. Nearly close to death by meningitis in 2007, we almost lost her. She was courageous, tough and faced challenges with the utmost integrity. Through the devastating loss of two sons and a young beautiful granddaughter, she kept her faith and maintained her stature. Her children and grandchildren were the love of her life. We came first and we felt it. You didn't have to swarm her with gifts, she only wanted a card and if you handmade it, you were royalty in her eyes. She doted over all her great-grandchildren, bending down to their level and truly knowing how to capture their attention. They loved her and she spoiled them. As the saying goes "What happens at Grandma's, stays at Grandma's". We are so grateful and thankful for all the years we had with her. There is comfort in our hearts knowing she is with our maker and loved ones who previously passed on. Until then…..WE HOLD YOU IN OUR HEARTS, UNTIL WE CAN HOLD YOU AGAIN IN HEAVEN. Forever Loved, Forever Missed, Forever Remembered.
She is survived by three children, Thomas M. Golden Jr. and his wife Debra of Biloxi, MS, Deborah Dunlop of Cornelius, NC, Sherry Corcoran and her husband Ronald of Tyngsboro. Ten grandchildren, Jason Golden and his wife Emily of Merrimack, NH, John Golden of Vacaville, CA, Heather Ramey and her husband Kyle of Biloxi, MS, Kristen Barrantes and her husband Levi of Cornelius, NC, Jennifer Valdivieso and her husband Tony of Queens, NY, April Shea of Lowell, Ronald B. Corcoran of Gaithersburg, MD, and Shannon Miller and her husband Craig of Hollis, NH. Fifteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Aunty and Godmother of many nieces and nephews along with many great friends. A sister of the late Joni Murdock Adams, mother of the late Brian J. Golden and Kenneth M. Golden. Grandmother of the late Michelle Burke and Russell Hathaway.
It being her wish, funeral services were private. In lieu of flowers, her family would be honored if those who wish send a donation to the American Heart Association
/American Stroke Association
, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241 (www.heart.org
). Arrangements in the care of the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Marilyn's life tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com