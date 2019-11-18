|
Sister - Aunt - Great Aunt
Great-Great Aunt
Marilyn D. Tavares, passed away on Nov. 14, 2019, at Advina Care Center, Willmington at the age of 90. Marilyn was born in Lowell on August 23, 1929 and lived for many years in Oakland, CA. She was the daughter of the late Afons Mello Tavares and the late Mary (Rupa) Tavares.
She was a graduate of Keith Hall Class of 1946. She had an extensive education in classical dance & physical education which included Knox Academy, School of Dance from Connecticut College 1952. She received her Bachelor Degree from Boston University Sargents 1953, Master of Arts Ohio State University 1958. She taught classical dance at the University of NH, Ohio University, Kansas State and Oakland, CA.
Before her retirement in 1993 she was a classical dance teacher and physical education teacher in the Piedmont School system in Oakland, CA. She also taught dance at the University of California.
Marilyn is survived by her sister-in-laws Janice M. Tavares and Isabel M. Tavares. Nieces Lyn M. Halko (Godchild) and her husband Stephen of Dracut and Patricia A. Heggarty and her husband Andrew of Salem, NH, nephews Afons M. Tavares III and his wife Debbie of Randolph, NJ, Thomas Taveres and his wife Nancy of S. Burlington, VT, Jeffrey Tavares and his companion Joanne Fergerson of Eliot, ME, and Kathleen (Casey) Tavares the wife of the late James A. Tavares Jr. who passed away in 2013 as well as several great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Marilyn was predeceased by her brothers, John F. Tavares of Lowell, Richard A. Tavares of Chelmsford, Joseph J. Tavares of Lowell, Afons M. Tavares Jr. of New Jersey and James A. Tavares, Sr., of Lowell who passed away on August 3, 2017.
At her request, Services will be private and at the convenience of her family. Arrangements are by Dolan Funeral Home, 106 Middlesex St., Chelmsford MA 01863. Online guestbook is available at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
