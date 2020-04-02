|
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother,
great-grandmother, sister and aunt
Marilyn (Leahy) Gill passed away on Monday, March 30th. The foundation of her family, she leaves her seven children with an abundance of gratitude for the selfless love she showed them throughout her life.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts on April 6, 1928 to John and Elizabeth (Powers) Leahy, she attended Lowell schools before graduating from St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing in 1951. Marilyn enjoyed her time as an R.N., working in the O.R. and especially loved working in the Delivery Ward.
Marilyn left her medical life behind when she married her love Peter F. Gill. Together they started a beautiful life full of family, friends and laughter. She truly found her calling as a mother and was most happy when her children were happy.
She now joins her beloved Peter and leaves her children Mary Geoffroy, Patti Sepe and her husband Matt, Kathleen Leahy Gill, Charlie Gill, Kerryann Gill, Robbie Barnes and her husband Bucky, Tracy Reilly and her husband Peter; 10 grandchildren: Gina Martel and her husband Billy, Christopher Gill, Michael Geoffroy, Peter Sepe, Bridget and Garrett Barnes, Carly Gill, Owen, Conor and Norah Reilly; her great-granddaughter Claire Martel. Marilyn is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law Joan and Al Lenzi; her sisters-in-law Louise Gill and Martha Leahy as well as her many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Marilyn was predeceased by her son-in-law, Joey Geoffroy; her siblings and their spouses Betty and Bill Nangle, Elinor and Jim O'Connor, John Leahy and Dan and Gloria Leahy; her in-laws Owen and Ginny Gill, Dick Gill and Sr. Marie Gill.
Due to current circumstances, burial will be private. A Funeral Mass and a celebration of Marilyn's life will be announced at a later date. E-condolences may be made at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com.
Memorial donations may be made in Marilyn's name to Mustard Seed Communities, USA, 29 Janes Ave., Medfield, MA 02052; Monastery of St. Clare, 445 River Rd., Andover, MA 01810, or St. Jude.org. Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME – LOWELL – (978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 2, 2020