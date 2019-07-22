|
|
of Lowell
LOWELL
Marilyn J. Boumil, age 73, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Lowell General Hospital, after battling cancer.
Born on February 28, 1946, she was a daughter of the late Adam and Dorothy (LaMoutian) Boumil. Marilyn was a graduate of Dracut High School, and then went on to work for Wang Towers for many years before her retirement. She enjoyed crafting in her free time, and was also an avid reader. Marilyn also enjoyed going out to eat and socializing with her friends.
Marilyn is survived by her two loving brothers, William Boumil and his wife Mary Jo, and James Boumil and his wife Carolann; her nieces and nephews, Kimberly LeDoux and her husband David, Karen Leite and her husband Frank, William Boumil and his significant other Jennifer Larson, Laurie Boumil, Kristina Wiggans and her husband Barrett, Adam Boumil, Richard Boumil, James Boumil and his wife Barbara, Christopher Boumil and his wife Catrina, Lori Boumil, Cheryl Gendreau,Charles Gendreau and Carol Breault and her husband Walter, as well as her dear friends, Richard, John and, Louis.
Boumil
Family and friends may call on Wednesday, July 24th, from 9-11AM in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. Followed by her service at 11AM in the funeral home. Her private burial will take place in Edson Cemetery, Lowell at a later date. To leave an online condolence, story or message, please visit www. dracutfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Marilyn J. Boumil
Published in Lowell Sun on July 22, 2019