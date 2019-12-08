|
|
of Billerica; 83
BILLERICA
Marilyn Louise (McDermott) Welch, age 83, died at her home in Billerica surround by her loving family. She was born in Waltham, September 27, 1936, the daughter of the late Leo Francis McDermott and Teresa (MacQueen) McDermott. She retired from the Waltham Savings Bank, which later became Sterling Bank as Assistant Vice President after 35 years. She was a longtime resident of Billerica and a member of the First Congregational Church. She is survived by her two daughters, Leslie Welch and Sandra Silvestri both of Billerica and her six loving grandchildren, Angel Cotto, Paul A. Silvestri, Douglas Francis Silvestri, Nicholas Silvestri, Julianna Silvestri and Shanleigh Welch. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.
Welch
of Billerica, formerly of Waltham, December 7, 2019, Marilyn Louise (McDermott) Welch, age 83. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 11, in the First Congregational Church, 18 Andover Rd., Billerica at 11:00 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hours, Tuesday in the Burns Funeral Home, 354 Boston Rd., (Rt. 3A), Billerica from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 PM. www.burnsfuneralhomes.com.
View the online memorial for Marilyn Louise Welch
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 8, 2019