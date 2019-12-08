Lowell Sun Obituaries
Burns Funeral Home
354 Boston Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 663-3968
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home
354 Boston Road
Billerica, MA 01821
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home
354 Boston Road
Billerica, MA 01821
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
First Congregational Church
18 Andover Rd
Billerica, MA
Marilyn Louise Welch


1936 - 2019
Marilyn Louise Welch Obituary
of Billerica; 83

BILLERICA

Marilyn Louise (McDermott) Welch, age 83, died at her home in Billerica surround by her loving family. She was born in Waltham, September 27, 1936, the daughter of the late Leo Francis McDermott and Teresa (MacQueen) McDermott. She retired from the Waltham Savings Bank, which later became Sterling Bank as Assistant Vice President after 35 years. She was a longtime resident of Billerica and a member of the First Congregational Church. She is survived by her two daughters, Leslie Welch and Sandra Silvestri both of Billerica and her six loving grandchildren, Angel Cotto, Paul A. Silvestri, Douglas Francis Silvestri, Nicholas Silvestri, Julianna Silvestri and Shanleigh Welch. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Welch

of Billerica, formerly of Waltham, December 7, 2019, Marilyn Louise (McDermott) Welch, age 83. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 11, in the First Congregational Church, 18 Andover Rd., Billerica at 11:00 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hours, Tuesday in the Burns Funeral Home, 354 Boston Rd., (Rt. 3A), Billerica from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 PM. www.burnsfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 8, 2019
