Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Marguerite D'Youville Church
1340 Lakeview Ave.
Dracut, MA
View Map
Marilyn R. Stevens


1935 - 2020
longtime resident of Westford

DRACUT

Marilyn R. Stevens, age 84, passed away peacefully at Sunny Acres Nursing Home on February 6, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Harold R. Stevens, with whom she shared 43 years of marriage.

Born in Lowell, MA on June 26, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Louise (Couture) Hanafin, and sister of the late Michael Hanafin. Marilyn was a graduate of Drury High School in North Adams, MA. She then dedicated her life to raising her beautiful family, as a longtime resident of Westford.

Marilyn loved spending time with her family every chance she had. There was nothing she enjoyed more than watching her children and grandchildren grow, and creating lasting memories with them. She also enjoyed scratch tickets and spending time in her garden.

Surviving Marilyn are her dear children, David Stevens of Tucson, AZ, Debie Marsolini of San Diego, CA, Nancy Stevens of Dracut, and Linda Morin and her husband Dan of Westford; her grandchildren, Kayleigh Marsolini, Evan Marsolini, Kristine Ianazzi, Karen Dancause; her four great- grandchildren; her nephew, George Kelley, as well as many other dear relatives and friends.

The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude for the highly skilled and compassionate care, to the staff at Massachusetts General Hospital and Sunny Acres Nursing Home. Both facilities went above and beyond, which allowed us to support, love and comfort our mother in her final days.

Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut on Sunday, February 9th from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Her Funeral will be held from the Funeral Home on Monday, February 10th at 9 a.m. with a Funeral Mass to be Celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Marguerite D'Youville Church, 1340 Lakeview Ave., Dracut. At the request of the family, burial will be held privately. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marilyn's honor to , 2 Pine West Plaza #202, Albany, NY 12205.



Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 8, 2020
