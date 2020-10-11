1/1
Marilyn Roscoe
1954 - 2020
PEPPERELL

Marilyn A. Roscoe, 66, of Pepperell formerly a longtime resident of Westford died September 26, 2020 at her home. Marilyn was born in Lowell, MA on May 26, 1954 a daughter of the late Charles and Josephine (Sosnowski) Roscoe. Marilyn was predeceased by her sister, Mary Roscoe. She is survived by son Liam P. Moran and his wife Kristen of Westford, brother Joseph Roscoe of Malone, NY; her grandchildren Arietta and Elliot Moran; longtime friend Lorraine Ward of Westford, and her beloved cat, Max.

Marilyn spent much of her life in Westford's Forge Village and spent her working years employed with Raytheon. She had recently moved to Pepperell where she spent the last six years of her life. Marilyn was a Communicant of St. Catherine of Alexandria Parish in Westford. In her younger years, she was an avid skydiver.

ROSCOE – Marilyn A., of Pepperell formerly of Westford. September 26, 2020. Services will be private. Arrangements under the direction of the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, PEPPERELL, MA. Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com for online memorial.



View the online memorial for Marilyn Roscoe


Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 11, 2020.
October 8, 2020
I grew up in Forge village and they lived across from my Aunt and Uncle knew the family well.knew her mom and brother I am very sorry about this
Jane sechovich
Friend
