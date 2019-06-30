|
|
formerly of Lowell, MA
Waterville Valley
Marimargaret Roberts, 73, of Waterville Valley, NH, daughter of the late John and Mary Roberts, died peacefully at her home on June 21. Meg, as she was know by her many friends and family members, taught in the Tewksbury Public School System and retired after more than 30 years of guiding elementary school children. Meg loved all animals and adopted many dogs in need because of their age or illnesses. She loved to walk them on the wooded trails of Waterville. She was an avid skier and a member of the Silver Streaks as well as the WV Golf Club where she took every opportunity to remind family of her hole in one. Meg grew up in Lowell, MA where she was a Captain in the Girl Officers Regiment at Lowell High School and summered with her family at Hampton Beach. She graduated from Lowell State College with both a BA and MA in elementary education. She provided care for her aging parents at Hampton, where they resided, then moved to her beloved WV after they passed. Meg is survived by her brother Edward Roberts and his wife Donna of Billerica and Alan Roberts and his wife Maureen of North Andover, nephew John Roberts and his wife Sheri of Melrose, her nieces Kristen Gohr and her husband Greg of Reading, Nicole Elliott and her husband Chad of Chelmsford, Jennifer Roberts and her husband Shelby Baecker of Andover as well as nine grandnephews and grandnieces, Tim and Matthew Roberts, Jack, Hannah and Kiki Gohr, Ryan and Sara Elliott and Gus and Maeve Baecker. She made it her mission to introduce them all to the joys of skiing.
Roberts
Burial services will be private and a Celebration of Life will be held in her honor at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the NHSPCA or a .
Published in Lowell Sun on June 30, 2019