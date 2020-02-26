|
Beloved husband, father, grandfather,
great-grandfather, brother and friend
Mario Giuseppe DeCarolis, 86, of Meredith, NH but formerly of Pelham, NH for over 40 years and Tewksbury, MA and a member of a well-known family, passed away Saturday evening February 22, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
In 1954, Mario married the love of his life Anne M. (Sheehan) DeCarolis, who survives him, and with whom he would have celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary on this Friday February 28, 2020.
Born in Chelsea, Massachusetts, April 9, 1933, a son of the late Armando and the late Veneranda (Napolitano) DeCarolis, he attended Tewksbury schools and was a graduate of Tewksbury High School.
Growing up in Tewksbury with nine siblings, Mario was gregarious, fun loving, often larger than life and was known for his welcoming demeaner.
He Co-Owned and operated, with his brothers, the largest plastering crew in New England, Rocco DeCarolis and Brothers. He also Co-Owned with his brothers and operated First Lumber and Supply in Londonderry, NH and built many homes in Southern, NH. Later he owned and operated DeCarolis Realty Trust, a commercial property investment company, until his retirement.
Mario and Anne retired to their home in Meredith NH, where he enjoyed 40 years doing what he loved most, fishing, hunting and quality time with family and friends. He especially loved watching his grandchildren grow and enjoy the lake with him.
An avid adventurer, he enjoyed hunting and fishing throughout North America. Known as "The Angler", because of his intense love for fishing on Lake Winni, Mario was named as one of the 8 Master Anglers on Lake Winnipesaukee in the book, "Angling in the Smile of the Great Spirit.". However, those who knew him best often referred to his wife Anne as "The Best Catch of His Life".
In 1962, he and his brothers established Rocky's Rangers, donating yearly to Crotched Mountain Rehabilitation Center. This organization is still carried on by family, friends and fellow sportsman. He was an original member of the Pelham Rod and Gun Club and also served in the National Guard.
Anyone who has met Mario knows a "Mario Story". Mario will be greatly missed by all. Thank you Dad for all the love and direction you gave us.
Besides his wife, Mario is survived by five children Joanne M. Duffy and her husband Paul of Dunbarton, NH, Paul M. DeCarolis and his wife Jody of Pelham, Richard J. DeCarolis of Meredith, Jane M. Gianetti and her husband Anthony of Hooksett, NH and Gail A. Frongillo and her husband William of Cumberland Foreside, ME; 16 grandchildren; 9 great- grandchildren; his siblings Philip DeCarolis and his wife Janet of Londonderry, NH, Rose Morris of Windham, NH, Regina Sargent and her husband Kenneth of Hope, ME, John DeCarolis and his wife Carol of New Port Richey, FL and Robert DeCarolis and his wife Helen of Lakeview, FL; a sister-in-law Nancy DeCarolis of Londonderry, NH; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also the brother of the late Rocco, James, Armando and Joseph DeCarolis.
Friends may call at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME, 11 NASHUA RD. in PELHAM from 9:30 to 11:30 A.M. Friday morning followed by his Funeral Mass to be celebrated at ST. PATRICK CHURCH in PELHAM at 12:00 Noon. Burial to follow in the Gibson Cemetery. E-condolences/directions at www.pelhamfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to the Crotched Mountain Rehabilitation Center, One Verney Drive, Greenfield, NH 03047. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 26, 2020