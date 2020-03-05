Lowell Sun Obituaries
Marion A. (Taylor) Finlay

Marion A. (Taylor) Finlay Obituary
of West Groton, formerly of Ayer

Marion A. (Taylor) Finlay passed away peacefully with her family by her side on February 24, 2020 at Lifecare of Nashoba in Littleton, MA. She was 86 years old.

Marion was born in Ayer, MA on August 13, 1933, daughter of the late Theron and Evelyn Taylor. She grew up in Ayer, where she worked for the J. P. Sullivan Company. It was there that she met her late husband, Edwin R. Finlay Sr. After they were married, they moved to West Groton, MA where they raised their five children. When that full-time job was done, she went to work at Blood Farm in West Groton, where she wrapped meat there for 40 years.

Loving mother to Ann Quagliana of Belmont, NH, Edwin Finlay Jr. and his wife Monica of Lowell, William Finlay and his wife Debbie of Fitchburg, Richard Finlay and his wife Karen of Ayer and the late Barbara Nixon of Townsend. She was the proud grandmother of Michael Quagliana, Lauren, Julia and William Finlay, Matthew and Emily Nixon, John, Conor and Shealyn Finlay. Marion was predeceased by her siblings Beatrice Taylor, Myra Faro, Edith Perkins and Theron Taylor Jr.

FINLAY

Marion A. (Taylor), of West Groton formerly of Ayer. February 24, 2020. Private services are being planned for Marion. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 5, 2020
