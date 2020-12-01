Marion Elizabeth Carpenter Sheridan, born 11/9/24 to Mary and George Carpenter died just after her 96th birthday. She proudly served in the Navy during WWII and Korean War. Marion lived in Tewksbury, MA from 1961 until 2016 when she moved to the Bedford VA where she blossomed, loved life and made countless friends. Earlier she was a member of the Red Hat Society and the Tewksbury Sr. Ctr. She was an avid Red Sox fan. Marion is predeceased by her parents, her husband Joseph D. Sheridan, sister Bette Delaney, brothers Richard Mara, George and Edward Carpenter. She is survived by daughter Lisa Sheridan and her son, Keller; daughter Nancy Sheridan and her spouse Louise Taylor; sister Lucille Malenchini, beloved nieces and nephews and her adopted Barletta family of Tewksbury.
Marion had a great sense of humor that showed itself when you least expected it. She stayed true to her ideals and used humor to make others feel comfortable.
Mom loved being a parent; devoted, and steadfast. She often volunteered to go on school field trips and became a favorite of her daughters' classmates.
A highlight of Marion's life was serving our country. Inspired by her cousins, she signed up after high school, but given her age had to get written permission from her mother, to whom she was forever grateful for the opportunity. In her own words from her high school class reunion book, "I was in the Navy for 2 separate "hitches" 1944-46 and 1950 – 53. Unusual but I did it my way". She loved the Navy and was so devoted to her country that she served in both World War II and the Korean War. Were it not for a serious back injury she'd probably have had a career in the Navy.
Marion enjoyed cooking, knitting, quilting, gardening, going to yard sales, hosting Christmas dinner for many family members in our tiny home. She was a wonderful story teller, and, to quote her, "could talk the handle off a door."
Despite numerous physical challenges throughout her life, she was driven to 'finish what she started.' She befriended many, enjoyed sending funny cards to loved ones, believed in people and gave guidance to youngsters in need.
Marion chose to live her later years at the Community Living Center at the Bedford VA with her fellow Veterans. She was nicknamed Mother Marion. She had a great deal of compassion for her fellow Veterans and made lasting deep connections with the VA staff as well. Marion was known for her positive attitude, which she exuded every day. She and her roommate Rita began each morning singing Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah. Marion spread her "heart to heart hugs" wherever she went. She loved the VA's activities and field trips, especially the dances and dancing in her wheelchair. Each Skype visit during the pandemic Marion always said, "I'm having a wonderful life," and being unable to hug us, she'd say, "Stay cool, calm and collected."
