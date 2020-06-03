Marion H. Pereira
May 1920 - June 2020
Marion H. (Fleury) Pereira passed away on June 2, 2020. She celebrated her 100th birthday on May 6, 2020. She lived a long healthy life in Lowell, MA. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and was one of eight siblings.
She was a hard worker for many years. She held various positions in Lowell then retired. She used her retirement years taking time to enjoy life, traveling extensively, time with friends and especially enjoyed time with her beloved family. Recently she lived at the Palm Center Health Care with her sister Olivia DiRubbo. She was married for many years to her late husband George J. Pereira.
She was dearly loved by her two daughters Theresa M. Minasian and her late husband K. Frank Minasian andPriscilla A. Marchand, and her husband Roland Marchand.
She is also survived by four grandchildren: Donna Minasian-Friedman, Frank Minasian and his wife Nini Wu, Lorrie (Marchand) Chaisson and her husband Robert Chaisson, Anthony Marchand and his wife Carrie Marchand and also three great-grandchildren Tyler Chaisson, Brennah and Colin Marchand she also had many nieces and nephews. In addition, the Champagne Family was also very special to her.
A small service will be held in St Patrick's Cemetery for immediate family. Due to COVID-19, memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Details to be announced in this paper. In lieu of flowers, please donate to (Compassus Hospice, 790 Turnpike Street, Suite 200, N. Andover MA 01845 or www.hospicehealthfoundation.com).
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 3, 2020.