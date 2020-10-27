Chelmsford
Marion D. (McCarthy) Hancock, 96, of Chelmsford, formerly of Lowell, passed away October 22nd, 2020 at Sunny Acres Nursing Home after a period of declining health.
Born January 20, 1924, in Lowell, she was the daughter of the late George A. and the late Edith (Walker) McCarthy. She was the beloved wife of Robert Hancock who died in 2001.
Marion graduated from Lowell High School with the Class of 1941 and was a longtime resident of the Highlands. She and Robert moved to Chelmsford in 1988. After the move, she continued to be a faithful communicant of Saint Margret of Scotland Parish.
Marion was employed by the Lowell School Department at City Hall and the Washington School until her retirement.
She is survived by her three children, Robert F. Hancock and his wife Mary Jane of Chelmsford, William N. Hancock of Somerville, and Mary E. Brown and her husband Ernest of Litchfield, NH; her grandchildren, Matthew Brown, Stephen Brown and his wife Patricia, Cynthia Leduc and her husband Gregory all of New Hampshire; Seven Great Grandchildren, Cameron Duly of Andover, Trenton, Paige, Claudia and Bronson Leduc, Lia and Shea Brown all of New Hampshire.
She was predeceased by her great granddaughter Kiley Leduc, as well as her brother George F. McCarthy.
Her family would like to thank the incredible staff at Sunny Acres for the kind and compassionate care and the friends she made there over the years.
ALL SERVICES ARE PRIVATE. INTERMENT WILL TAKE PLACE AT ST. MARY CEMETERY, TEWKSBURY, ARRANGEMENTS BY THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL, MA 978-458-6816. DONATIONS MAY BE MADE IN HER MEMORY TO SAINT MARGARET OF SCOTLAND PARISH, 374 STEVENS ST, LOWELL, MA 01851. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM
