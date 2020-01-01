Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-7411
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Sundgaard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion M. Sundgaard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion M. Sundgaard Obituary
Marion M. Sundgaard
Formerly of Tewksbury

Marion M. "Cookie" (Sughrue) Sundgaard, age 76, of Acton, ME, passed away Dec. 29, 2019 in Bedford, NH. Beloved wife of Roger Sundgaard. Mother of Marjon Pare of Klamath Falls, OR and Marc A. Pare (Deidre) of Dracut. Grandmother of Luke J. Pare of Dracut. She also leaves many additional family members.

Calling hours are Friday, Jan. 3, from 4-8 p.m. at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury. Her funeral procession will begin Saturday, Jan. 4, at 9 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Williams Church, 1351 Main St., Rte. 38, Tewksbury. Please Omit Flowers. Donations in her memory may be made to Compassionate Care ALS 752 W. Falmouth Hwy, Falmouth, MA 02540 or to Camp Paul, 39 Concord Rd., Chelmsford, MA 01824. www.farmeranddee.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -