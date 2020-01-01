|
Marion M. Sundgaard
Formerly of Tewksbury
Marion M. "Cookie" (Sughrue) Sundgaard, age 76, of Acton, ME, passed away Dec. 29, 2019 in Bedford, NH. Beloved wife of Roger Sundgaard. Mother of Marjon Pare of Klamath Falls, OR and Marc A. Pare (Deidre) of Dracut. Grandmother of Luke J. Pare of Dracut. She also leaves many additional family members.
Calling hours are Friday, Jan. 3, from 4-8 p.m. at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury. Her funeral procession will begin Saturday, Jan. 4, at 9 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Williams Church, 1351 Main St., Rte. 38, Tewksbury. Please Omit Flowers. Donations in her memory may be made to Compassionate Care ALS 752 W. Falmouth Hwy, Falmouth, MA 02540 or to Camp Paul, 39 Concord Rd., Chelmsford, MA 01824. www.farmeranddee.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 1, 2020