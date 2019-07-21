Lowell Sun Obituaries
Badger Funeral Homes
347 KING ST
Littleton, MA 01460-1248
(978) 486-3709
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Badger Funeral Home
347 King Street
Littleton, MA
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anne Parish
75 King St.
Littleton, MA
Marion R. (Wyman) Rooney


1926 - 2019
Marion R. (Wyman) Rooney Obituary
of Littleton

Littleton

Marion R. (Wyman) Rooney, aged 93, of Littleton (formerly of Wilmington and Tuftonboro, NH) died peacefully on July 17, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Jerome.

Marion grew up in Winchester and graduated from Winchester Publics Schools. Marion and Jerome married in May of 1949 and raised their 3 boys in Wilmington and Littleton, MA. Together, for many years, they ran The Country Craftsman, a colonial reproduction furniture company located first in Wilmington and then in Littleton.

Marion always surrounded herself with family and friends. She enjoyed entertaining, singing, dancing, and kept up her love of music throughout her life. She was known for her wonderful cooking, especially her pies and canned fruits and vegetables.

She is survived by her son and daughter in law Steven and Linda of Littleton, Ma and their children, Michael, Kristen and Mark, her son and daughter in law, George and Deborah of Pepperell, Ma and his children, Jennifer, Laura and George and her son and daughter in law Robert and Renate of Harvard, MA and their daughter, Meghan. She is further survived by her 6 great-grandchildren and her devoted sister, Marjorie Coakley of Billerica, MA.

Family and friends can gather to honor and remember Marion for a period of visitation from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Monday July 22, 2019 at the Badger Funeral Home, 347 King St., Littleton. Her funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM In St. Anne's Parish, 75 King St., Littleton. Burial will be private. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.badgerfuneral.com



Published in Lowell Sun on July 21, 2019
