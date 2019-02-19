Marjorie A. Dadoly

DRACUT- Marjorie "Marje" A. (Stevens) Dadoly, 91, of Dracut, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019, at D'Youville Manor, Lowell, MA after a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Evangelos (Angelo) Dadoly, who passed away in 1996.



Born on December 4, 1927 in Lawrence, MA, she was the youngest daughter of the late Ellsworth K. and Norah (Moore) Stevens. She was a graduate of Lowell Teachers College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education.



As a teenager, Marje attended Audubon Nature School where she learned to teach young children how to identify the names of trees, plants, birds, and insects and discovered she was a natural teacher. Marje taught her children a love of the outdoors, nature, and travel. She enjoyed teaching 4th grade in the Dracut Public Schools for nearly 30 years. While raising her young family, she was lucky to enjoy a lake cottage built by her husband, Angelo, with the help of his brothers and nephews in Dunstable. She loved to travel with her husband and enjoyed 19 summers of family recreation on 40 acres of land adjacent to the Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia. In later years, she enjoyed over 15 summers spent with her children and grandchildren in Ocean Park, ME. Marje lived in her family home until age 91.



She is survived by her children, Karen (Dean) Trearchis of Dracut, Janet Dadoly of Worcester, and John (Barbara) Dadoly of Pendleton, OR, grandchildren Peter Trearchis of Nashua, NH, Mel Dadoly of Denver, CO, Elizabeth Dadoly of Portland, OR, and Brian Trearchis of Alexandria, VA, brothers-in-laws Nicholas (Connie) Dadoly of Harwich, MA, James Dadoly of Mont Vernon, NH, and Leo (Gayle) Dadoly of Mont Vernon, NH, and sister-in-law Marion Dadoly. She was the proud aunt of 33 nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her husband, sisters Eleanor Coughlin, Bernice Stevens, and Carol O'Dowd, and grandson Isaac W. Dadoly.



Her family would like to thank the staff at the Visiting Angels of Chelmsford, Belvidere floor at D'Youville Manor of Lowell, and Merrimack Valley Hospice for their exceptional and loving care.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Audubon Society (www.audubon.org).



DADOLY - Family and friends may pay their respects on Thursday, February 21st, from 4-7PM, in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. Her funeral service will take place on Friday in the funeral home at 10AM, followed by her burial in Gibson Cemetery, Pelham, NH.