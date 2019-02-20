Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Services
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Gibson Cemetery
Pelham, NH
View Map
Marjorie A. "Marje" (Stevens) Dadoly


1927 - 2019
Marjorie A. "Marje" (Stevens) Dadoly Obituary
Marjorie "Marje" A. (Stevens) Dadoly of Dracut

Marjorie "Marje" A. (Stevens) Dadoly, 91, of Dracut, Family and friends may pay their respects on Thursday, February 21st, from 4-7PM in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. Her funeral service will take place on Friday in the funeral home at 10AM, followed by her burial in Gibson Cemetery, Pelham, NH. To leave a condolence, story or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home".
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 20, 2019
