Marjorie Ann Quinlan
of Tewksbury, formerly
of Wilmington
Marjorie Ann Quinlan, age 85, of Tewksbury, formerly of Wilmington passed away on January 18, 2020. Marjorie was the cherished daughter of the late John B. and Margaret G. (O'Keefe) Quinlan, dear sister of Marie E. Blanchard and husband Robert of Falmouth, Barry J. Quinlan of Bradford and the late Terrence D. Quinlan III, loving aunt of Paula (Blanchard) DeMello and Sheila Blanchard, grand-aunt of Caitlin, Daniel, Hope, Heather and Tyler and great-aunt to Braeden, Maren
and Cian.
Family and friends will gather for visitation at the Nichols Funeral Home, Inc., 187 Middlesex Ave., (Rte. 62), Wilmington on Monday, January 27th from 11:00-11:45am immediately followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Dorothy's Church, Main St., (Rte. 38), Wilmington at 12:00 noon. Burial will be private. Memorial donations in Marjorie's name may be made to Dominican Sisters of St. Catherine-Motherhouse, 2645 Bardstown Rd., St. Catherine, Kentucky 40061. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 24, 2020