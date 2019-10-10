|
Marjorie D. Delorey
Of Tewksbury
Marjorie D. (White) Delorey, age 87, passed away Oct. 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Daniel R. "Rod" Delorey, Jr.
Mother of Katherine A. Morris, Susan M. Delorey-Smith, Daniel R. Delorey, III, Patricia J. Flodin, Cynthia A. Delorey, Pamela J. Delorey, and predeceased John W. Delorey. She leaves 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, 2 siblings, and many loved ones.
Calling hours are Monday, Oct. 14, from 4-7 p.m. at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 12 Noon at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Tewksbury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the "Tribute Walkway Brick Fund In Memory Of Rod & Margie Delorey" may be made payable to Merrimack Valley Hospice, Attn: Development Office, 360 Merrimack St., Building 9, Lawrence, MA 01843. See obituary at www.farmeranddee.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 10, 2019