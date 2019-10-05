|
|
of Lowell
Lowell
Marjorie Joan Kemp, 72, of Lowell, MA, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at her home.
Born in Lowell, she was the daughter of the late James and Claire (Bousquet) Lamb. She graduated from Westford Academy with the class of 1964.
She previously worked at Fletcher Quarry in Westford, MA, as an executive secretary.
Marjorie was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church.
She spent her life surrounded by dogs and cats; she also very much enjoyed bingo and continued to place importance on her faith.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Kemp and her significant other, Russell Edmondson of Derry, NH, siblings, Thomas and his wife Nancy Lamb of Hooksett, NH, Carol and her husband Larry Mills of North Chelmsford and Kathleen Narankievicius of Dracut, MA, as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was the sister of the late Claire Marchand, Patricia Ferreira and Phyllis Hurley.
Marjorie Joan Kemp, of Lowell, MA died Wednesday, October 02, 2019. Visiting hours Monday from 3 to 7 PM. Funeral Tuesday at 10:00Am from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 106 MIDDLESEX ST. CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 11:00AM at St. John the Evangelist Church. Burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Lowell. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to the , 30 Speen St. Framingham, Ma 01701. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 5, 2019