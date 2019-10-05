Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Kemp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Joan Kemp

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie Joan Kemp Obituary
of Lowell

Lowell

Marjorie Joan Kemp, 72, of Lowell, MA, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at her home.

Born in Lowell, she was the daughter of the late James and Claire (Bousquet) Lamb. She graduated from Westford Academy with the class of 1964.

She previously worked at Fletcher Quarry in Westford, MA, as an executive secretary.

Marjorie was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church.

She spent her life surrounded by dogs and cats; she also very much enjoyed bingo and continued to place importance on her faith.

She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Kemp and her significant other, Russell Edmondson of Derry, NH, siblings, Thomas and his wife Nancy Lamb of Hooksett, NH, Carol and her husband Larry Mills of North Chelmsford and Kathleen Narankievicius of Dracut, MA, as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was the sister of the late Claire Marchand, Patricia Ferreira and Phyllis Hurley.

Kemp

Marjorie Joan Kemp, of Lowell, MA died Wednesday, October 02, 2019. Visiting hours Monday from 3 to 7 PM. Funeral Tuesday at 10:00Am from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 106 MIDDLESEX ST. CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 11:00AM at St. John the Evangelist Church. Burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Lowell. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to the , 30 Speen St. Framingham, Ma 01701. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Marjorie Joan Kemp
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now