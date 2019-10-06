Lowell Sun Obituaries
Marjorie Joan Kemp Obituary
Marjorie Joan Kemp of Lowell

Marjorie Joan Kemp, of Lowell, MA died Wednesday, October 02, 2019. Visiting hours Monday from 3 to 7 PM. Funeral Tuesday at 10:00Am from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 106 MIDDLESEX ST. CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 11:00AM at St. John the Evangelist Church. Burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Lowell. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to the , 30 Speen St. Framingham, Ma 01701. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019
