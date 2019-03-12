Marjorie V. (Largay) Sonia

of Peabody



PEABODY - Marjorie V. "Margot" (Largay) Sonia, 85, wife of the late Roger Sonia, died peacefully on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Brudnick Center for Living in Peabody, following a brief illness.



Born in Lowell, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Simonne (Dumont) Largay. She was raised in Lowell, and graduated from St. Joseph's High School, Class of 1949, at just 15 years old. She continued her studies at Rivier College (now University) in Nashua studying Voice Performance. She also trained at the New England Conservatory in Boston. Following her marriage, Margot moved to the North Shore and resided in Lynnfield, Peabody, and Beverly. She worked as a secretary for many years at E.C. Mitchell in Middleton, and later at Carmen & Co. in Peabody and Burlington.



Margot had a lifelong passion for music, particularly singing. She began her formal vocal training at age 13 under the guidance of Rev. Harold W. Fraser, OMI, who was the director of the Christian Doctrine Choristers. As a member of the choir, she performed weekly in the broadcasted Christian Doctrine Hour, which afforded her the opportunity to sing alongside well-known celebrities including Eddie Fisher, Danny Thomas, and Jerry Vale. She later continued her singing at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Lynn where she accompanied her dear friend, organist Bruce Beecroft, for nearly 40 years. Her joy for music and performing never waned, and she seized every opportunity to sing and share her gift with others.



In addition, Margot spoke fluent French, and she enjoyed celebrating the French language and culture as a member of Richelieu Club of Salem.



Margot will be remembered best by those closest to her as a woman who radiated grace and style, and who loved fashion. She lived life to the fullest and never allowed age to define her.



She is survived by her devoted son, Roger R. Sonia, and his wife, Patricia, of Peabody; two brothers, Girard Largay of Lowell and Fred Largay and his wife, Lily, of Pinellas Park, Florida; as well as several nieces and nephews, including Pam Maynard of Lowell, and her dear great-niece, Nicole Silva, her husband, Tony, and her son Antonio. She was also the Godmother of Margie Amadon of Townsend, and long-time friends with Pam Carbone, Claire McCarthy, and Pierrette Charest. She was the sister of the late Robert Largay and Barbara Olsson.



SONIA - Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 11:30 A.M. in the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn Street, Peabody. A visitation will be held on Wednesday from 5 to 8 P.M. Burial will be in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Memorial donations may be made to the Harborlight Community Partnership, P.O. Box 507, Beverly, MA 01915 or at www.harborlightcp.org Please visit www.ccbfuneral.com for online obituary and extend condolences. Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 12, 2019