Mark Dearborn

of Chelmsford



Mark Dearborn 50, of Chelmsford, MA passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.



Mark was born on June 27, 1968 in Lowell, MA to his mother, Patricia (Craig) Dearborn of Nashua, NH, and his Father, the late Richard A Dearborn, who passed away in January of 2013.



Mark was a graduate of Chelmsford High School in 1986; where he was a standout hockey player, and continued on to play at Southeastern Mass University (now known as UMass Dartmouth). He went on to play two years of minor league hockey followed by a successful professional career in France and Austria. He continued to play throughout his life, enjoying his time spent with many great teammates and close friends.



Mark was employed by the Arpin Group, an international moving and storage company, since the year 2000, where he was the Vice President of Global Accounts. He served as a board member and was active with numerous charitable foundations, most notably as president and a founding member of the Arpin Charitable Fund ("Arpin Strong"), which was formed in 2013 following the Boston marathon bombings, Under his leadership the organization has raised over $300,000 for charity, helping hundreds of worthy causes along the way. He most recently returned from a trip to Panama City, Panama, where he selflessly assisted in the construction of four new houses, which were built to help aide the city's homeless population.



Mark is also survived by the pride and joy of his life, his daughter, Alexie Dearborn, a freshman student at Lake Superior State University in Michigan, along with his brother David Dearborn of Tyngsboro, MA, his nephews, Drew Dearborn and Austin Dearborn, as well as several cousins.



He is also predeceased by his brother, Richard C. Dearborn of Chelmsford, MA, and his beloved Aunt Kathy (Craig) Austin of Westford, MA. In addition, Mark will also be deeply missed by several close friends, who he considered to be part of his family.



Mark was a great father, son, brother and friend and will forever be in the hearts of all who loved him.



DEARBORN- Mark Dearborn 50, of Chelmsford, MA died March 17, 2019. Visiting hours Sun. 1 to 5 p.m. Funeral Mon. at 10am from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 11am at St. John the Evangelist Church, N. Chelmsford, MA. Burial in Fairview Cemetery in Chelmsford. Memorials may be made in his name to a fund for his daughter, Alexie's education at gofundme.com/lexie039s-fund. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-256-4040. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com. Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 22, 2019